News
Build A Bear Workshop Opens New Store At Walmart In Edmond
Build-A-Bear is opening a Build-A-Bear Workshop at the Walmart on West Danforth Road in Edmond.
The company says shoppers will be able to make a new Build-A-Bear furry friend within the convenience of the store.
The workshop will include an assortment of furry friends and accessories, much like the signature Build-A-Bear experience, including party packages.
Guests and Build-A-Bear fans of all ages are invited to attend the workshop's grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony set for 9:50 a.m. September 26.
Regular store hours are from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.