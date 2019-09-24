Oklahoma County Jail Inmate Dies After Being Found Unresponsive In Cell
An Oklahoma County jail inmate died early Tuesday, the sheriff's office reported.
Dianne Annette Jones, 57, was found in her cell and was unresponsive about 11:30 p.m. Monday.
Jail staff performed CPR and used an automated external defibrillator (AED) until paramedics arrived.
Jones was taken to St. Anthony Hospital in Oklahoma City where she was pronounced dead shortly after 12:35 a.m. Tuesday, the sheriff's office reported.
Investigators said they do not suspect foul play. The state medical examiner's office will determine Jones's cause of death.
Jones was booked into the county jail on Wednesday, Sept. 18. She was sentenced to seven years of Department of Corrections supervision with the first six months to be served in the Oklahoma County jail with the remainder of the sentence to be served under DOC supervision.
She was charged with possession of a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled dangerous substance related to a conviction, the sheriff's office reported.
This was her 10th booking at the Oklahoma County jail since 1994.