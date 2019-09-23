Mitchell Talks: The Debate For, Against 'Permitless Carry'
This week on Mitchell Talks the News 9 Sessions Episode 49: Permitless Carry becomes law November 1 despite an effort to stop it through a referendum petition. This will allow Oklahomans to carry guns without a license and the training that comes with it. For the first time since the petition effort failed, the creator of the bill to legalize permitless carry and the legislator who tried to stop it faced off, right here on Mitchell Talks the News 9 Sessions.
“Lets vote. Let the people of Oklahoma vote on this issue.” Argued Representative Jason Lowe (D) Oklahoma City.
Don Spencer with the Oklahoma Second Amendment Association responded, “They did vote. They sent representatives top there to vote and they did and the governor they voted for specifically on the issue and it’s settled."
Lowe replied, “You believe in the Second Amendment You believe in the constitution. Lets vote.”
