This week on Mitchell Talks the News 9 Sessions Episode 49: Permitless Carry becomes law November 1 despite an effort to stop it through a referendum petition. This will allow Oklahomans to carry guns without a license and the training that comes with it. For the first time since the petition effort failed, the creator of the bill to legalize permitless carry and the legislator who tried to stop it faced off, right here on Mitchell Talks the News 9 Sessions.