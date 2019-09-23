3rd Suspect Arrested After Konawa Man Was Beaten In His Home
Three people have been arrested in connection with a Konawa home invasion that left the homeowner beaten, OSBI reported.
Dustin Wood, 23, was arrested Thursday on complaints of burglary, robbery, aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon, maiming and conspiracy. He was booked into the Seminole County jail.
Autumn Jackson, 19, was arrested Sept. 14 and was booked into Seminole County jail for similar complaints.
Sabrina Orr, 23, was arrested on Sept. 16 and was booked into the Seminole County jail for similar complaints.
On Sept. 8, police were called to a home in the 300 block of N East Street in Konawa. The homeowner said three people forcibly entered his home, beat him violently and took several things from his residence.
The homeowner, who was not identified, was taken to OU Medical Center where he was treated and released.