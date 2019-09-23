News
OCPD Search For Food Truck Armed Robbery Suspect
Monday, September 23rd 2019, 3:36 AM CDT

OKLAHOMA CITY - Police are searching for a suspect that allegedly robbed a food truck Sunday night in northwest Oklahoma City.
According to authorities, the incident happened at the El Burrito Express food truck near a gas station at Northwest 50th Street and North Meridian Avenue.
Police describe the suspect as a black male that was wearing a bandana over his face. Officers said the suspect held an employee at gun point and demanded money.
No one was hurt during the robbery.
This is a developing story.