OKLAHOMA CITY - Police are searching for a suspect that allegedly robbed a food truck Sunday night in northwest Oklahoma City. 

According to authorities, the incident happened at the El Burrito Express food truck near a gas station at Northwest 50th Street and North Meridian Avenue. 

Police describe the suspect as a black male that was wearing a bandana over his face. Officers said the suspect held an employee at gun point and demanded money. 

No one was hurt during the robbery. 

This is a developing story. 