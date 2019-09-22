The 18-year-old McGill University student launched her pledge on Monday at Canada's Parliament Hill and was surprised by the response. "I thought the pledge would be a hard sell — but of the 100 or so friends I sent it to in the beginning, only two or three declined to sign it," she said. "Climate change in my generation is objective fact, and it seems like the fear I have when I think of the future is something most people are feeling too."