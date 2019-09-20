16-Year-Old Arrested, Accused Of Making Shooting Threat Against Edmond School
The Edmond Police Department says a 16-year-old has been arrested Friday evening, in connection to the shooting threats made against the Boulevard Academy.
According to police, the investigation started Tuesday, September 17 when they received a call from a male reporting that he was inside a bathroom at Boulevard Academy with a gun, and that he intended to harm another student.
When officers arrived, the school was placed on lockdown for reportedly 10 minutes as police searched for the caller. Three other schools were also placed on lockdown. However, they were unable to locate anyone and determined there was no threat inside the building.
Edmond PD says with the help of Boulevard Academy and Edmond Public School officials, they were able to identify the suspect and arrest him at his home Friday, September 20.
Police said the 16-year-old will be charged as a juvenile with felony terrorist hoax.