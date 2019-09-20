Musical Swings Open In Downtown Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY - A special musical swings art installation opened in downtown Oklahoma City Friday.
The piece is in Bicentennial Park, in front of the Civic Center.
“It's essentially a giant collective instrument that aims to get people out in public space interacting and cooperating together,” product and environment designer for Daily Tous Les Jours Rebecca Taylor said.
Daily Tous Les Jours is a studio out of Montreal that created the swings in 2011. They now tour the exhibit across the country.
The Oklahoma City Community Foundation spearheaded bringing the swings to Oklahoma City.
“This is the Community Foundation's 50th anniversary. This is our project to give back to the community in celebration of our 50 years,” Community Foundation President Nancy Anthony said.
Each swing represents a different instrument and swinging higher makes the notes go higher.
Participants can swing together to make a melody in unison.
“We think it will be a real great opportunity for a lot of people to participate and enjoy just swinging next to somebody you know and maybe somebody that you don't know,” Anthony said.