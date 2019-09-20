"We want to be leaders and role models," CEO Jeff Bezos told a Washington, D.C. audience Thursday morning. "We've been in the middle of the herd on this issue. And we want to move to the forefront."

The announcement comes a day before more than 1,500 Amazon employees plan to walk off their jobs as part of the Global Climate Strike, in which thousands of people around the world are expected to demand more aggressive policies to slow global warming.

The Amazon worker group said on Twitter: "Amazon's Climate Pledge is a huge win for @AMZNforClimate & we're thrilled at what workers have achieved in under a year. But we know it's not enough. The Paris Agreement, by itself, won't get us to a livable world. Amazon still has work to do: halting its support of the fossil fuel industry, stopping donations to climate-denying politicians and think tanks, and stopping enabling the oppression of climate refugees."

Amazon's massive size means it has the potential to influence lots of other companies — both suppliers and competitors — to be environmentally proactive.

"Making an ambitious commitment is the first step for any company wanting to reduce its carbon footprint and make meaningful change," Elizabeth Sturcken, managing director at the Environmental Defense Fund's EDF+Business unit, said in a statement. "We're already seeing increased pressure on companies from investors and customers, but employee engagement from Amazon could be the tipping point that really moves companies towards meaningful climate action."

During a question-and-answer session with reporters, Bezos expressed his support for the group's work but said he doesn't agree with all its goals, CNET's Ben Fox Rubin reported.

Bezos said Amazon would continue working with oil and gas companies, saying such companies should have access to Amazon's tools, such as its cloud software, as they work to transition to more sustainable practices.

Bezos also said that Amazon's move to one-day shipping by default for its Prime members (a group that includes more than half of U.S. households) would save on emissions, instead of increasing them, because it would force the company to keep inventory closer to its destination.

He said Amazon will review its political donations to see if it is sending money to climate deniers.