Amazon Promises To Use Only Renewable Energy In A Decade
Amazon, which delivers more than 10 billion items a year on fuel-guzzling planes, vans and trucks, vowed Thursday to cut the amount of damage it does to the environment and report its greenhouse gas emissions regularly.
The online shopping giant has faced pressure from its own employees to do more to combat climate change and rely less on fossil fuels. Several dozen workers this year pushed for a shareholder resolution that would require the company to disclose its carbon footprint and wean itself off fossil fuels.
The resolution failed to pass, but Amazon promised to disclose its climate footprint sometime this year. Company founder and CEO Jeff Bezos unveiled some of the details before a Washington, D.C., audience Thursday morning.
To cut emissions, Amazon says it has ordered 100,000 electric delivery vans that will start hitting the road in 2021. And it plans to have 100% of its energy use come from solar panels and other renewable energy by 2030. That's up from 40% today, according to the Associated Press. The company also said it would put $100 million toward reforestation projects.