Man Convicted Of Killing Logan Co. Deputy Expected To Be Sentenced
The man found guilty of killing a Logan County deputy will be formally sentenced Friday afternoon. A judge is expected to sentence Nathan Leforce, to spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole.
The judge will make the decision after a jury was unable to reach a unanimous decision last month to execute Leforce.
Prosecutors in this case were seeking the death penalty after Leforce was convicted of shooting and killing Logan County Deputy David Wade in 2017. However, there was a hung jury.
Deputy Wade’s family said they were shocked by the decision, they believe the death penalty was the only option in a case like this.
"We have always held firm that there are crimes so egregious in nature as to warrant no less. We felt that was the situation in this case," said Jamie Alexander, the deputy's cousin in a news conference last month.
However, the defense believes that this is a victory for them.
"We really believe that Nathan will try to redeem himself and use his life for good," said Gretchen Mosley, Leforce's defense.
The formal sentencing for Leforce will be held at 3 p.m. The state has asked for impact statements to be read in full.