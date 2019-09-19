With the fundraising efforts picking up steam, so too did the amount of money flowing into King's account. As of Wednesday afternoon, King told CBS Sports he had received more than $38,000 in donations, bringing the grand total with the matching amounts to nearly $115,000.

The fundraiser will continue through the end of September, meaning there's plenty of chance for that total to grow even larger. After the efforts conclude, King will visit the children's hospital to receive a tour and hand-deliver a check. He'll also get to meet some of the kids that his viral campaign will help.

Story By: Pete Blackburn -