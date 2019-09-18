3rd Yukon Student Arrested After Threats Made Against Middle School
Yukon Public School officials said a third student was taken into custody Wednesday after reportedly making threats against other students.
This comes one day after the district closed schools to investigate a number of alleged threats, and the arrests of two other Yukon students.
According to the report, officials were alerted of the threat Wednesday morning. Officials said the student was not on campus, but was later located by authorities and taken into custody.
The district released the following statement saying in part:
Yukon Public Schools and the Yukon Police Department will not tolerate threats of any kind to our students or staff and will take the appropriate legal and disciplinary actions. Yukon Public Schools appreciates the quick response in the student who reported the threat to school officials and the quick and immediate response of the Yukon Police Department in taking this student into custody.