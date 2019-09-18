1 Arrested After Leading Authorities On Chase Down I-40
OKLAHOMA CITY - One man is in jail Wednesday morning after leading authorities on a chase that started in southwest Oklahoma City and ended all the way in Pottawatomie County.
According to authorities, the chase started around 12:45 a.m. near Southwest 22nd And South Western Avenue. The pursuit lasted for about 30 minutes and traveled down Interstate 40, ending near Shawnee.
Oklahoma City and Shawnee Police responded as well as the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Troopers were going to use a PIT maneuver to try and end the chase, but the driver, identified as Zachary Lyles, ended up stopping.
Authorities believe Lyles stopped after Shawnee officer deployed stop sticks.
Lyles already had warrants out of Seminole County, police said. He is now facing a complaint of assault and battery for trying to hit a police officer.
There was also a woman inside the vehicle during the time of the chase, but authorities said she was not arrested.
This is a developing story.