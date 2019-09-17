CBS Pittsburgh affiliate KDKA reports the Pittsburgh Pirates released a statement saying they are placing Vazquez on administrative leave. The statement reads:

"Today we were made aware of an active law enforcement investigation involving Felipe Vázquez and his subsequent arrest. We take this matter, and these charges in particular, extremely seriously. We have informed the Commissioner's Office of the investigation and arrest. The Commissioner's Office will immediately place Felipe Vázquez on Administrative Leave (and, as a result, Restricted List) pursuant to the Joint MLB/MLBPA Policy. We need to be respectful to all involved and the ongoing legal proceeding. As a result, the organization, our staff and players cannot comment any further at this time."

Vazquez, who is originally from San Felipe, Venezuela, joined the majors in 2015. Vazquez is a two time MLB All-Star, making the team in 2018 and 2019. He signed a four-year, $22 million contract in January 2018.