4 Edmond Schools Placed On Lockdown During School Threat Investigation
The Edmond Police Department said it is investigating a reported school threat made against the Boulevard Academy Alternative School Tuesday in Edmond.
Authorities said a person called police around 12 p.m. claiming to be a student at the school, and stated they were in the bathroom on campus with a gun.
When officers arrived the school was placed on lockdown for reportedly 10 minutes as police searched for the caller. However, they were unable to locate anyone and determined there was no threat inside the building.
Police said they made contact with the student the 911 caller claimed to be and learned that student had not made the call, and was not at the school Tuesday.
Clegern and Russell Dougherty Elementary Schools were also placed on lockdown due to proximity, police said. Edmond Memorial High School went on a voluntary lockdown as well.
Authorities have not yet located the 911 caller. And all schools have returned to their regular schedules.
News 9 is told parents were notified of the incident.
The Edmond Police Department said they are providing additional attention to the schools.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Edmond PD at 405-359-4338.