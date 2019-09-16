Lindsay Police Warn Public Of Possible Law Enforcement Impersonator
A man is reportedly impersonating a law officer near the Lindsay area, the Lindsay police said on its social media.
Two incidents were reported after a woman was pulled over on Highway 77 near the Pauls Valley Hospital and another woman was pulled over near Sulphur over the weekend, according to the post.
The man is described as a white male of medium build with light brown to blonde hair and tattoos on his throat, arms, hands and one under his eye. The man reportedly stood at 5 foot 10 inches and was dressed in all black. He is thought to be driving a black Dodge Charger with red and blue lights on the front of the car.
Lindsay police said if you are stopped, the patrol vehicle should be marked, and the officer should be in uniform, badge and duty gear. Anyone who is unsure should immediately call 911, turn your flashers on and continue driving to the nearest public place or police department, the Lindsay police said.