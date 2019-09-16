Police Identify Suspect In Deadly NW OKC Officer-Involved Shooting
The Oklahoma City Police Department has identified the suspect killed Sunday morning during an officer-involved shooting in northwest Oklahoma City.
Officers responded to a trouble unknown call around 2 a.m. Sunday, September 15 near Northwest 25th Street and North Harvey Avenue.
Police said when officers arrived the suspect, now identified as 28-year-old Brian Dryer, was pacing back and forth. According to authorities, Dryer had a knife and refused officers orders to drop the weapon.
Police said Dryer ran towards the officers.
Two officers fired their weapons, shooting the suspect.
Dryer was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The two involved officers, Sergeant Kevin Smith and Jeffrey Owen, have been placed on paid administration leave.
The investigation is ongoing.