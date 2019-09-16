News
1 Taken To Hospital After Being Hit By Car In Downtown OKC
Monday, September 16th 2019, 7:40 AM CDT
OKLAHOMA CITY - Police said one person was taken to the hospital Monday morning after being hit by a car in downtown Oklahoma City
According to authorities, the accident happened in the 1000 block of West Main Street.
Initial reports indicated that the victim may have been seriously hurt, but authorities said they were conscious and talking before being transported to the hospital.
This is a developing story.