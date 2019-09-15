News
Suspect Taken Into Custody Following Foot Pursuit, Standoff In McLoud
The McLoud Police Department said a suspect is in custody following a pursuit and standoff Sunday.
According to police, officers pulled the suspect over for a traffic stop, and discovered he had six warrants.
Authorities said the suspect fled on foot and ran inside of a home located near South 8th Street and West Seikel Boulevard.
He reportedly barricaded himself inside, and hid in the attic.
The homeowner was inside asleep at the time. He told News 9 the suspect and his daughter were in a relationship. The suspect was driving her vehicle.
Authorities used pepper spray to get the suspect out of the home. He surrendered and was taken into custody.
No injuries were reported.