ODOC: Multiple Inmates Injured In Prison Fight At Correctional Center In Sayre
Sunday, September 15th 2019, 7:11 PM CDT
The Oklahoma Department of Corrections confirmed to News 9 that several inmates were injured Sunday in a prison fight at the North Fork Correctional Center in Sayre, Oklahoma.
According to DOC spokesperson Matt Elliott, a fight between an unknown number of inmates occurred around 4 p.m.
One inmate was medi-flighted to a local hospital with serious injuries, several other inmates were injured.
The facility has been placed on lockdown at this time as authorities investigate the incident.
Officials said no staff members were injured.
This is a developing story.