News
Police Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting In Northwest OKC
Oklahoma City, OK - Police are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in Northwest Oklahoma City.
Officers responded to a man armed with a knife near Northwest 25th & Harvey around 2 am Sunday morning.
"Officers ordered the man to drop the knife. He refused and rushed the officers," said OCPD Capt. Larry Withrow. " Two officers discharged their weapons, striking the subject."
The man was taken to the hospital where he later died. The OKC Police Department says those officers are being placed on administrative leave.
This investigating is ongoing.