Family Devastated After Losing Everything In Luther Mobile Home Fire
LUTHER, Oklahoma - A family is in need of help after losing everything in a house fire.
Firefighters were called to the mobile home on the 21000 block of Bowman Road in Luther around 1 p.m. Thursday, September 12. When crews arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames.
An Oklahoma County Sheriff's deputy happened to be patrolling nearby when he discovered the fire.
“It is just horrible, it’s terrible,” said Wanda Lively. “All we had were the clothes on our back. That was it.”
Lively lived in the home with her son and two granddaughters. Just a day after the fire, seeing the rubble is unsettling.
“My youngest granddaughter she goes, ‘Oh my God, we lost everything,’ she just cried,” said Lively. “She has this little backpack and she won't turn loose with it. She just hangs on to it. She keeps telling her daddy we lost everything.”
When first responders arrived on scene, explosions could be heard. Oxygen tanks inside helped excel the flames.
“I lost a picture of my mom and my dad, but my sister told me she has another one that she will give me,” said Lively.
It's still unclear exactly what caused Thursday's fire.
With no insurance, the family is forced to start from scratch.
“It is terrible, It is horrid,” said Lively. “I don't wish it on anybody.”
The family has started a fundraiser on Facebook. Click here if you would like to donate.