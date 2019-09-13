Felicity Huffman Sentenced To 14 Days In Jail For College Admissions Scheme
Felicity Huffman was sentenced to 14 days in jail on Friday for her role in the college admissions cheating scandal. The popular television actress has admitted to paying $15,000 in an effort to boost her eldest daughter's SAT score.
Huffman also received one year of probation, 250 hours of community service and a $30,000 fine.
The 56-year-old actress walked into the federal courthouse in Boston while holding hands with her husband, William H. Macy, who has not been charged in the scandal. Huffman is the first parent charged to be sentenced.
Prosecutors recommended that Huffman spend one month in prison, while her lawyers argued she should serve a year of probation.
In 2017, prosecutors said Huffman paid the $15,000 to a foundation by William Singer, who allegedly arranged for a particular proctor to ensure her daughter scored well on the SAT. Her daughter received a score of 1420, approximately 400 points over her PSAT score from the year prior, according to the federal indictment.
Huffman pleaded guilty to a single count of conspiracy and fraud in May.
Earlier Friday, U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani said the size of the bribes paid by parents in the admissions scandal would not influence the severity of their punishments. Fifteen parents, including Huffman, have pleaded guilty. Nineteen others are fighting the charges.