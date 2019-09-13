News
Wewoka Pedestrian Hit By Semi, Killed In Seminole County
A pedestrian was killed early Friday in Seminole County after getting hit by a semi, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Matthew Null, 35, from Wewoka, died after being hit by a 2018 Freightliner semi-truck driven by Mark Vanvlaricom, 50, from Arpelar, Okla.
The collision happened just after 3:30 a.m. along U.S. Highway 270 at County Road NS3610, approximately 3.7 miles west of Wewoka.
According to the OHP report, Null was lying down in the westbound lane, just under a hill.