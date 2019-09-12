News
DHS Employees To See 13% Pay Raise, Gov. Stitt Announces
Employees with the Department of Human Services will see a 13% pay raise, Gov. Kevin Stitt and DHS Director Justin Brown announced Thursday.
This would affect more than 3,700 employees who are considered "the frontlines of delivering services to Oklahoma's most vulnerable."
The pay raise was made possible by eliminating 400 open positions, Stitt said.
A total of $10.8 million in annual appropriations will be used to fully fund the salary adjustments without additional funding requests for the Legislature.
