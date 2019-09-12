News
Storms Moving Across North Central Okla.; Will Impact Metro Later
Thursday, September 12th 2019, 8:54 AM CDT
OKLAHOMA CITY - A line of storms is moving across north-central Oklahoma Thursday afternoon ahead of a cold front.
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for western, northwestern and parts of north-central and central Oklahoma until 10 p.m. The watch includes Oklahoma County and most of Oklahoma City.
Storm chances for central Oklahoma go up late Thursday afternoon into the evening. A few of those storms could be severe.
The main severe threats will be wind, hail and localized flooding.