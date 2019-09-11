Attorney General Mike Hunter today released the following statement on the passing of Oklahoma legend T. Boone Pickens.

“T. Boone Pickens, a legendary Oklahoman, embodied the American dream and what can be accomplished through hard work and dedication. Although he was known as an incredibly successful, self-made businessman and entrepreneur, one of the most impressive things I witnessed in my years of knowing him was his profound sense of generosity. Boone’s seemingly limitless charity over the years to different philanthropic endeavors will have a lasting impact on our state, and serve as an inspiration to future generations.

“While we mourn his passing today, let us always remember his gregarious personality, intellect and indelible impression he left on Oklahoma. My wife Cheryl and I offer our deepest condolences to the entire Pickens family."