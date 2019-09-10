OKC Startup 'SendaRide' Expanding, In Need Of New Employees
OKLAHOMA CITY - Local startup SendaRide is prepping for a big expansion this year.
As the number of customers grows, the company needs more drivers, like Brock Hunter.
“Somebody very dear to me has a little trouble getting around, and the fact that this kind of a service exists, is something I’m on board with,” Hunter said.
SendaRide was founded in Oklahoma City by Laura Fleet two years ago. After back surgery, she found cabs and existing ride shares weren't cutting it to get her safely to physical therapy.
“I thought, there's got to be another solution,” Fleet said.
Fleet created that solution in SendaRide
“SendaRide is a customized concierge non-emergency medical transportation company,” Fleet said.
Hospitals, patients or relatives can book a car through the number or app, and a driver like Brock takes the patient from their door, to where they need to be.
“I can watch the progress of the ride in real time and I don't feel bad about my mother not having a ride to church on Sunday or to her doctor’s appointment,” Fleet said.
Fleet said SendaRide now picks up around 200 patients per day in OKC alone. They're also in Tulsa and just expanded to Texas.
“Word has gotten out about SendaRide, the volume of our rides are increasing dramatically and we're trying very hard to stay fully staffed,” Fleet said.
Fleet is looking for more drivers, independent contractors with their own cars and clean backgrounds.
Employees can either drive fulltime or just a couple rides a week for some extra cash.
Fleet said most drivers do it for reasons money can't buy.
“I hear from the drivers just as often as I hear from the families what a difference they're making in people's lives and it feels genuinely good to them,” Fleet said.