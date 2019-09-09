Mitchell Talks: Guns, Guns & More Guns
It's guns, guns and more guns on Episode 47 of Mitchell Talks, the News 9 Sessions.
Last week, an effort to overturn permitless carry failed because opponents were not able to get enough signatures to have the measure put to a November vote.
Don Spencer with the Oklahoma Second Amendment Association isn’t surprised.
“For starters, I would say it was more of a political stunt,” Spencer said.
Spencer said the gist of the petition, which is a summary of the measure opponents tried to overturn, was misleading.
"They filed a referendum stating that you would be able to carry firearms on a college campus. They stated a police officer would be required by law to ask you if you had a gun.” Spencer said. “And there were four other points on there that just were not accurate or were misleading.”
