Suspect Shot By Police During Chase In NW OKC; Shooting Victim Has Died, Police Confirm
A shooting suspect was shot Monday during a police chase in northwest Oklahoma City.
The initial shooting was reported in the 12900 block of Stonecrest Lane near Council Road and NW 122nd Street.
Police are chasing a vehicle in a neighborhood nearby that matches a suspect vehicle for the shooting.
Officers said they think the suspect shot a female in a domestic-related assault.
The shooting victim died, police said.
Officers followed the suspect vehicle through multiple neighborhoods. The suspect was thought to be armed and dangerous.
The vehicle drove into a business park near NW 122nd Street and MacArthur Boulevard where police shot the suspect.
It is unclear what the suspect's condition is at this time.
No officers were injured during the chase.
