Oklahoma Veteran Reaches Milestone After Being Paralyzed In Car Accident
Saturday, Marine Veteran Jennifer Holmes walked her daughter through the Oklahoma City Zoo. Accomplishing a milestone she set out for herself three months ago.
“My mother, husband, and daughter give me the motivation to keep going,” Holmes told News9 in June. “We’ve already planned a trip to the Oklahoma City Zoo to try out the new speed.”
Holmes was left unable to use her legs after a car crash 10 years ago. Saturday, with the help of a robotic exoskeleton she was able to make good on the promise to walk her daughter through the zoo.
“This day is awesome," Holmes said. “I’ve been in this chair for 10 years. So this day is huge. Enormous.”
She is one of only two people at the Oklahoma City VA using the new technology.
“It uses this external frame that attaches kind of around her torso area,” VA Physical Therapist Whitney Anderson said. “
It helps her to be able to stand and walk and to be able to do the things she wants to do around the house.”
For Holmes, it’s the little things that many people don’t think twice about that gives her the most joy.
“We go to Walmart. I enjoy it, standing up and doing my laundry and doing the dishes,” Holmes said. “The small things mean the most to me.”