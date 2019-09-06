News
Authorities Engaged In Pursuit Across El Reno
Friday, September 6th 2019, 5:53 AM CDT
EL RENO, Oklahoma - Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Canadian County Sheriff's are engaged in a pursuit Friday morning in Southwest Oklahoma City.
According to authorities, the pursuit started near South Airport Road and Southwest 15th Street.
Scanner traffic indicates that the suspect crashed out near Reno and Reformatory Road and is headed northbound on foot.
The suspect is reported to be driving a stolen vehicle from an armed robbery Thursday that took place near North Rockwell Avenue and West Reno Avenue.
This is a developing story.