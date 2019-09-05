OKC Police Officer Arrested, Accused Of Domestic Violence
An Oklahoma City police officer was arrested after he was accused of domestic violence, the department said Thursday afternoon.
Luis Maldonado, a four-year veteran of the department, was arrested about 1:15 p.m. Thursday in the 4500 block of S Woodward Avenue.
Police received a tip that an officer was involved in a domestic-related incident over the weekend.
The investigation began Tuesday after the department was made aware of the incident.
Maldonado was arrested on complaints of threatening an act of violence, kidnapping, domestic violence in the presence of a child, domestic assault and battery and forcible sodomy.
Maldonado has been placed on paid administrative leave.
