News
1 Detained, 1 On The Run After Chase Involving OKC Police
Wednesday, September 4th 2019, 4:36 PM CDT
Updated:
One person was detained Wednesday and one is on the loose after police chase in the northwest Oklahoma City area.
Oklahoma City police officers are looking for a suspect near NW 23rd and Rockwell Avenue.
The vehicle pursuit started in Oklahoma City and Bethany police assisted after the chase went into its jurisdiction.
Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.