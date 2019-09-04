With a little over a year left until the 2020 presidential election, Mr. Trump has been urging officials to ramp up efforts to build new barriers or replace dilapidated ones in both public and private lands near the southern border as quickly as possible. Along with other promises to crackdown on illegal immigration, Mr. Trump's vow to erect a wall along the border with Mexico proved to be a galvanizing message for his ardent supporters during the 2016 campaign, and he's hoping construction will energize his base for his reelection.