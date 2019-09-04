News
EMBARK Updates NE Oklahoma City Grocery Shuttle Service
Wednesday, September 4th 2019, 6:53 AM CDT
OKLAHOMA CITY - Changes to EMBARKS's free grocery shuttle service for northeast Oklahoma City residents go into effect Wednesday.
The buses will nor run at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday.
The shuttles will take residents from Ralph Ellision Library near Northeast 23rd Street and North Martin Luther King Avenue to the Walmart Neighborhood Market. They will only stop at Cash Saver on Thursdays.
