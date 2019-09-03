Man On Mission To Mow Lawns In All 50 States Makes Stop In OKC, Officer Joins Cause
OKLAHOMA CITY - One man’s quest to cut lawns and change lives has come to Oklahoma City.
Rodney Smith Jr., from Huntsville, Alabama, has visited every state at least five times to cut lawns for the elderly, those who are disabled, and single parents for free.
Smith’s latest campaign includes getting police officers in every state to mow lawns with him.
“The whole goal is to bring communities together,” said Smith, who now has more than 200,000 miles on his SUV.
“It’s one of those things that you want to be part of what he’s doing,” said OKC Police officer Lt. Taylor Shaw, who offered to help out Smith Jr. in Oklahoma City.
On Tuesday, Lt. Shaw and Smith cut the yard of a single parent in Southwest OKC.
Smith has participating officers sign his lawnmower that has a siren on top.
Smith hopes to be able to provide police departments nationwide with their own lawnmower to better help connect with communities.
Five-hundred kids nationwide have also pledged to participate in Raising Men Lawn Care’s 50-yard challenge.
Kids in nearly every state and even outside the country have been challenged to cut 50 yards for free.
After they’ve reached the goal, Smith said he’ll drive to them and deliver a new lawnmower and trimmer.
“He uses so much of his time for other people,” said Lt. Shaw.
To learn more about Smith the Raising Men Lawn Care Service, click here.