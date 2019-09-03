News
OHP Releases Victims' Names In Triple Fatality Wreck Near Anadarko
Tuesday, September 3rd 2019, 5:08 PM CDT
Three people are dead following a wreck Tuesday near Anadarko, according to authorities.
The incident happened on Highway 281 near the Gold River Casino.
According to officials, 39-year-old Amanda Satoe was speeding down US 281 when she lost control and hit 67-year-old Larry Fitzgerald head on.
Satoe had a passenger in her vehicles, identified as 32-year-old Joshua Westerman.
Troopers said Satoe and Westerman were involved in a domestic disturbance before the crash.
All three were pronounced dead at the scene.