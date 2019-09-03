Three people are dead following a wreck Tuesday near Anadarko, according to authorities. 

The incident happened on Highway 281 near the Gold River Casino.

According to officials, 39-year-old Amanda Satoe was speeding down US 281 when she lost control and hit 67-year-old Larry Fitzgerald head on. 

Satoe had a passenger in her vehicles, identified as 32-year-old Joshua Westerman. 

Troopers said Satoe and Westerman were involved in a domestic disturbance before the crash. 

All three were pronounced dead at the scene. 

 