"They simply saw my tweet and wanted to make a difference," Edwards told CBS News via direct message on Twitter. "They surprised him with a whole group of boys and now he has people to sit with at lunch."

Edwards, a student at Appalachian State University, said one of the students just happened to see her viral tweet. "I never thought it'd get so much attention," Edwards said.

The lunchroom kindness wasn't just a one-time thing — according to his sister, Wrenn has a newfound group of friends.

"I didn't know the boys prior to this happening and neither did he! Now they all have my mother's phone number and we're all one big family," she told CBS News. "It really brought our community together."