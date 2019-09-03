OG&E said the crews are well prepared with their experience helping with outages in Oklahoma due to severe weather and even hurricanes in recent years.

"This time last year we were headed to Raleigh for Hurricane Florence, so we are used to this," said OG&E spokesperson Gayle Maxwell. "And we just had a huge storm here in Oklahoma City, and we had so many companies come in to help us. So we want to pay it forward."

The crews are hoping to make it to Tennessee September 3 and then North Carolina the following evening.