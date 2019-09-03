News
OG&E Crews Head To North Carolina To Assist With Hurricane Dorian Recovery
Tuesday, September 3rd 2019, 9:53 AM CDT
OKLAHOMA CITY - Dozens of OG&E trucks carrying 64 linecrew workers are on their way to North Carolina.
The crews are getting ready to help with potential power outages in Raleigh, North Carolina due to Hurricane Dorian.
OG&E said the crews are well prepared with their experience helping with outages in Oklahoma due to severe weather and even hurricanes in recent years.
"This time last year we were headed to Raleigh for Hurricane Florence, so we are used to this," said OG&E spokesperson Gayle Maxwell. "And we just had a huge storm here in Oklahoma City, and we had so many companies come in to help us. So we want to pay it forward."
The crews are hoping to make it to Tennessee September 3 and then North Carolina the following evening.
There they will meet with another energy company and see where they are needed.