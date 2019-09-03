News
1 Dead, Suspect On The Run Following SW OKC Shooting
Tuesday, September 3rd 2019, 4:07 AM CDT
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City Police are searching for a suspect Tuesday morning following a deadly shooting near Southwest 15th Street and South McKinley Avenue.
According to authorities, officers responded to a call about an assault with a deadly weapon around 1:45 a.m. at the Will Rogers Courts Apartments. When police arrived, they found one man dead.
Police said the suspect is described as a black male wearing dark clothing and a black mask.
Authorities are investigating.
This is a developing story.