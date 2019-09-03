OKLAHOMA CITY -  Oklahoma City Police are searching for a suspect Tuesday morning following a deadly shooting near Southwest 15th Street and South McKinley Avenue. 

According to authorities, officers responded to a call about an assault with a deadly weapon around 1:45 a.m. at the Will Rogers Courts Apartments. When police arrived, they found one man dead. 

Police said the suspect is described as a black male wearing dark clothing and a black mask. 

Authorities are investigating. 

This is a developing story. 