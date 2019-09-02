The trouble stems in large part from a lack of public education about an increasingly popular activity. Roughly 10 million, or 8%, of U.S. households had chickens in 2018, with ownership higher among households with young children, according the American Pet Producers Association, an industry trade group.

Those with or considering backyard poultry would be wise to check out the CDC's guidelines. They include advising against eating or drinking while near an outside flock, and always washing hands with soap and running water after touching birds. Those with young children should be especially mindful, as kids want to touch birds with hands that often then get put in their mouths.

Many of those interviewed in outbreaks are first-time poultry owners unaware the animals can carry germs, according to the CDC's Nichols. There's also a mistaken notion that if an animal is healthy, it can't carry salmonella, when in reality chickens can carry salmonella in their gut without it harming them, she said.

Another notion that the CDC would like to dispel is the idea that all chickens have salmonella, a falsehood that prompts people to feed the animals antibiotics, which then can cause resistant and more virulent strains of salmonella bacteria.