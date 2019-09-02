Girl Scouts Of Western Oklahoma Still In Need Of Funding For Construction On New Camp
OKLAHOMA CITY - Construction is officially underway on Camp Trivera, the new girl scout camp in Oklahoma City. It's been nearly three years since the Girl Scouts sold their beloved camp Cookieland to make room for the new turnpike.
Construction started on the new camp just about a month ago, just east of the Oklahoma City Zoo. It's been a long journey to get there but the new Girl Scout Camp is finally starting to take shape.
“The storm shelter is right over there, then coming back this way there will be a great room,” said Western Oklahoma Council CEO Shanon Evers.
This camp will focus on STEM to encourage girls to pursue careers in science math and technology. That’s a big reason why the location just across the lake from the science museum and zoo was chosen.
“We can hear the monkeys, sometimes we can hear the elephants. It’s an amazing opportunity, I can’t imagine a better place for girls to be," said Evers.
Girls have been involved in the process from the beginning, from negotiating the sale of Cookieland to raising money, and in October a special camp will allow them to work with architects on some of the design of the main building.
“We’re excited to get girls involved in the process so they have a legacy when they are adults like us, so they can say I helped build that,” said Evers.
The council has raised about $10.5 million of the $12 million needed for the camp. But right now is critical -- they need $200,000 more to get a $1 million dollar match.
“Anybody that wants to help us out to make sure we don’t lose a million dollars. We would love to have their support,” said Evers.
The council has until the end of the month to raise that $200,000. If you would like to help them out go to https://camp.gswestok.org/types-of-camp/camp-trivera/.