David Payne: Keep An Umbrella Close By This Labor Day Weekend
Some areas received more than 5 inches of rain in parts of Oklahoma Friday morning, before showers and storms moved out.
But they'll be back, says News 9 Chief Meteorologist David Payne.
A second complex of showers and storms are possible late Friday into Saturday morning across central and northern Oklahoma. This area of rain is expected to weaken by late Saturday morning.
A third wave of weekend rain is possible Saturday night into Sunday morning. The primary severe weather threat is flooding.
Temperatures are expected to stay below-normal through the weekend.