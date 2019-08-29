3 Arrested In Del City After Police Receive Tip About Threat Made Against High School
Three people were arrested Thursday morning after police investigated a tip about a teenager making threats against Del City High School.
Police were called shortly before 11 a.m. in reference to a 17-year-old across the street from Del City High School with a firearm and possibly making threats against the school.
Officers arrived less than five minutes later and found a juvenile with a semi-automatic pistol.
Police said they learned there were two other people seen with 17-year-old prior to officers arriving on the scene.
Officers found a 16-year-old and an adult on school grounds. The 16-year-old also had a semi-automatic pistol.
The names of the two teenagers were not released. The adult was identified as 19-year-old Andrew Lee Stiffler.
The investigation is ongoing and charges are expected to be filed soon.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Del City police at 405-677-2443.