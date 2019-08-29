A Kentucky mother who volunteered for a group that helped find missing people is now the focus of an intensifying search after she herself vanished more than two weeks ago. Andrea Knabel, a 37-year-old single mother of two, disappeared on August 13. She left her sister's house upset and was last seen talking on her cell phone, walking toward her mother's house about a half-mile away.



"My life's not the same right now without her," said her sister, Erin Feckler who added, "Just randomly it'll hit you where you'll get really upset."