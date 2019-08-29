News
Man Arrested Following Short Chase In SW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY - One man is in custody Thursday morning, accused of leading police on a short chase in Oklahoma City, police said.
According to authorities, officers tried to pull the driver over near Southwest 46th Street and South May Avenue. The chase ended near Southwest 44th Street and South May Avenue when the driver hit a curb and popped his tires.
Police said he ran from the car but they eventually found and arrested him.
No names have been released at this time.
This is a developing story.