"She swatted me in the nose," recounted Johnson. "She was down here, she was low when she swatted me. I turned around I punched her in the nose. From that point we started going back-and-forth like a dance. She took some swipes here swipe on my chest."

Field then rushed to help, grabbing a baseball bat and swinging at the animal.

"I missed the big bear fight," she said, according to CBS Denver. "All I remember seeing was a big brown blob in front of me. I empowered myself. I've never been that strong. I whacked that bear as strong as I could ... you would have thought I was a Louisville slugger."

After quite the battle, the bear and her cub ran out of the screen door. "I was so scared for his life you have no idea," said Field.

The Colorado Parks & Wildlife confirmed that Johnson endured a number of lacerations on his face, chest and both arms. He was treated at the scene.

Authorities located a bear in the nearby area and it was euthanized on Tuesday, but the cub has not been located. When a bear attacks a person, resulting in injury, the bear must be euthanized, per Colorado Parks & Wildlife policy.