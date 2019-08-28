PURCELL, Oklahoma - Police were involved in a high-speed chase that reportedly spanned at least four counties Wednesday.

According to reports, police used a cellphone’s GPS to track down a female suspect, who reportedly stole a car at knifepoint in Pottawatomie County.

The chase ended just south of Purcell around 8:30 p.m. 

This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 and News9.com for updates.

 