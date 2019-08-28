OKCPS To Resume Classes After 2-Day Closure Due To Power Outages
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City Public Schools will be open Wednesday following two days of closures due to power outages, the district said.
However, other customers with outages, may not be as lucky. OG&E said the majority of the easier fixes have already been complete.
“It can be the kind of work that may require tree trimming before they can get to something,” OG&E spokeswoman Kathleen O’Shea said. “Now, you’re going to start getting where you have to climb poles and actually go into someone’s back yard.”
Oklahoma City Public Schools said kitchen staff will have to begin assessing how much food the district will have to throw away.
“Things that are setting in a refrigerator for up to four hours without power probably aren’t any good and so they should be discarded,” Oklahoma State Department of Health Emergency Preparedness Scott Sproat said. “Frozen items in a full freezer can usually last 48 hours.”
OG&E said about 3,000 service tickets are for single individuals.
According to the company, 2,300 people are on the ground working to restore power. Crews have come from Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas, Texas, Missouri and Louisiana.